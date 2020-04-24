Court sends suspected killers of Fasoranti’s daughter to prison custody

Four suspected killers of the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri, were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court over their alleged involvement in the murder of the 58-year-old woman.

The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, Mazaje Lawal, Adamu Adamu and Awalu Abubakar, were arraigned on three-count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping.

The charges against the defendants which were interpreted to them in Hausa language, and read: “that Mohammed Shehu, Mazaje Lawal, Adamu Adamu, Awalu Abubakar and others now at large on or before the 12th day of July, 2019 at about 0900hrs at Tollgate along Ore/ljebu Ode Expressway, within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire together to commit felony to wit: Murder and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 Of Criminal Code, Cap 37; Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

“That Mohammed Shehu, Mazaje Lawal, Adamu Adamu, and Awalu Abubakar and others now at large on or before the 12th day of July, 2019 at about 0900hrs st Tollgate along Ore/Ijebu Ode Expressway, within the jurisdiction of this court did murder one Olufunke Olakunrin (Nee Fasoranti) ‘f’ aged 58 years contrary to and punishable under Section 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That Mohammed Shehu, Mazaje Lawal, Adamu Adamu, and Awalu Abubakar and others now at large on or before the 12‘“ day of July, 2019 at about 0900hrs at Tollgate along Ore/ljebu Ode Expressway, within the jurisdiction of this court did murder one Ogunbiyi Matthew ‘m’ aged 65-year contrary to and punishable under Section 316 of the Criminal code, Cap36, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Mohammed Shehu, Mazaje Lawal, Adamu Adamu, and Awalu Abubakar and others now at large on or before the 12th day of July, 2019 did kidnap one Gerald Igboayaka and thereby committed and of fence contrary to and punishable under Section 3(ii) (b) of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010”

However, the four defendants who had no legal representation in court pleaded not guilty to all the charges pressed against them.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kola Olawoye, who represented the state, announced the readiness of the state to take over the case.

He prayed the court to remand the four defendants in Correctional facility in Owo, as the Akure facility has been overstretched.

He also prayed the court to allow the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct COVID-19 test on the defendants before moving them to Owo correctional center.

He said this became necessary because of the coronavirus that is ravaging across the globe, saying it becomes necessary to know the health status of the four accused in order not to infect other inmates at the facility

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Victoria Bob-Manuel, ranted the prayers of the prosecuting counsel to remand the accused at Owo correctional centre and their samples to be tested before being remanded at the centre.

She however disclosed that the court lacks the jurisdiction and power to try the defendants and adjourned to June 3 for the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution.