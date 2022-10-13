Court sends 3 internet fraudsters to prison in Edo

An Edo State High Court Sitting in Benin City has sentenced three Internet fraudsters to seven years imprisonment.

The convicts were Daniel Chidube Emeka, Ukazu Henry Chikwudi and Akputu Collins. were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, separately on a one-count charge, bothering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

The three ‘Yahoo boys’ were, however, given the option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) each as fine by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them individually by the court.

Arising from their pleas of guilt please, the Prosecution Counsels, Ibrahim Mohammed Esq. and I.K. Agwai Esq. prayed for the court to convict and sentence the trio accordingly.

Justice Ikponmwonba, after taking their pleas, as well as the submission of the prosecution, counsels convicted and sentenced Emeka to three years imprisonment with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira ( N200, 000) as fine

While Collins and Chukwudi were convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment each, or a fine of (N200, 000) each.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of a Mercedes-Benz GLK350 recovered from Emeka and the sum of N1,932,893.73 in his Fidelity bank account.

Also to be forfeited are the defendant’s phones and balances in their other bank accounts-Sterling Bank, Keystone Bank, First Bank and Wema Bank as proceeds of crime.

The court ordered the permanent closure of the accounts, just as Justice Ikponmwonba ordered the convicts to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour henceforth.

