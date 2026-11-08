Court ruling: Ihedioha urges ADC leaders, candidates not to panic

The leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has urged party leaders and candidates not to panic or allow fear and uncertainty to distract them from preparations for the 2027 elections.

In his address at a strategic meeting held in Owerri on Saturday to strengthen internal unity, build confidence among candidates and reaffirm the party’s preparedness for the elections, Ihedioha expressed satisfaction with the confidence demonstrated by the party’s leaders and candidates despite distractions arising from the court judgment delivered by Justice Peter Odo Lifu.

The former governor assured the candidates that there was no cause for alarm, maintaining that the ADC remained organised, prepared and focused on its electoral objectives.

He encouraged them to remain confident in the party’s leadership, continue their political activities and avoid being discouraged by developments surrounding the judgment.

Ihedioha emphasised that the party’s priority was to maintain unity, strengthen its structures and ensure that candidates remained committed to their respective constituencies.

He urged them to continue engaging with the electorate, building relationships with supporters and preparing for the responsibilities ahead rather than allowing uncertainty to disrupt their efforts.

He said: “Do not panic. Do not entertain any fear. There is no cause for alarm. Remain focused and continue your preparations”.

Ihedioha maintained that the party remained focused on its preparations and expressed confidence that the ADC would be on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.

He encouraged the candidates to remain steadfast, continue engaging with the people and trust the party’s ongoing efforts to address the issues arising from the court judgment.

In his speech, the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona, stressed the importance of unity, discipline and confidence among party leaders and candidates.

He encouraged party faithful to remain committed to the ADC and maintain close contact with their supporters across their respective constituencies.

Irona underscored the need for candidates to remain focused on grassroots engagement and continue building their political structures.

He encouraged them to work together, maintain confidence in the party’s leadership and approach the current situation with patience and determination.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the leadership to review the party’s level of preparedness, reinforce coordination across its structures and encourage candidates to sustain their engagement with the electorate.

It formed part of the party’s ongoing efforts to maintain regular communication with its leaders and candidates, particularly following the purported November 5 judgment by Justice Peter Odo Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Party leaders present at the meeting included the National Vice Chairman of the ADC in the South-East, Sir Bon Unachukwu.