Court revokes Maina’s bail, issues warrant of arrest against him

The Federal High Court sitting, in Abuja, on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest against former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The decision of the court followed Maina’s failure to show up in court on four consecutive times to face his trial in the N2 billion fraud charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

The trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang, ordered security agents in the country to arrest Maina anywhere he is found and bring him before the court to face the consequences of his jumping the bail granted him by the court.

Before issuing the order for his arrest Justice Abang revoked the N500 million bail he granted Maina on the ground that the bail had been abused following his persistent absence in court.

The court also granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that Maina’s trial in the fraud charges is conducted in his absence.

When the case came up on Wednesday, counsel to the EFCC, Muhammed Abubakar, complained that Maina could not be located in spite of efforts to get him to the court.

The lawyer informed the Judge that Maina, who is facing a 12-count charge bordering on fraud, was not in court for the fourth time and urged the court to revoke the bail being enjoyed by Maina so that he could be apprehended by security operatives.

In his ruling, Justice Abang agreed that Maina had abused the bail granted him and consequently ordered its revocation.

He ordered that Maina be arrested in any part of the country he may be found and brought to Abuja to face the trial.

In the same vein, Justice Abang gave Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, till November 23, 2020, to show cause why he should not forfeit the N500 million to the Federal Government for the bail bond he endorsed for the bail of Maina.

Meanwhile, Maina’s trials in the alleged fraud is expected to commence in his absence on November 23, 2020.

