Court retrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House Service Commission Chairman

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
Court retrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House Service Commission Chairman, COTRIMCO Zone C tours Southwest judiciary, Alleged N30m fraud: Judge threatens couple with arrest warrant, suspended Accountant General to bail, adoption of addresses in suit against OGFZAA, 7-man robbery gang docked in Lagos, FGGC sexual molestation crisis, Court slaps N5m, Abia APC guber ticket: Appeal Court throws out Ogah's suit against Emenike, board composition of BEDC, Magistrate's absence stalls arraignment of retired NAF officer, Bilal over alleged threat to life, judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi, YIAGA calls for declaration

Justice R. H. Gwandu of the National Industrial Court has given an order restraining the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, from obstructing, disturbing or frustrating the Chairman of the House Services Commission, Olawale Mogaji, in the discharge of his official duties.

The court gave the order while ruling in a Motion Exparte dated July 22, 2022, filed by Chief Wale Mogaji in a suit delineated NICN/LA/307/2022 against five people; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos State House of Assembly, Lagos State Governor, Attorney General of Lagos State and the Lagos State House of Assembly Civil Service Commission.

The court in its ruling held that “Having looked at the processes before me, I hereby order that the defendants should halt any action within the matter pending the hearing of the motion on notice; the interim injunction is granted as prayed,”

Justice Gwandu, further ruled that n his ruling directed that any disobedience to the court order shall be treated as contempt of court

The court also ordered that the claimant immediately serve the defendants and put them on notice, and the case was adjourned till August 24 for a hearing.

Chief Wale Mogaji had asked the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Lagos State House of Assembly whether, by themselves, their servants or any person howsoever described designated and whether acting as the personal assistance or press secretary from interfering with, obstructing, disturbing and/or frustrating the claimant in the exercise of his lawful duties as an appointee/employee of the Lagos State House of Assembly Civil Service Commission pending the determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.

He has also asked in the alternative for an order directing the parties to maintain the status quo ante pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed along with this application.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court retrains Lagos Speaker…  Court retrains Lagos Speaker…

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Alleged certificate forgery: Court grants order of substituted service on Tinubu

Latest News

Atiku has no moral right to condemn Tinubu’s choice of running mate ― Adeyeye

Latest News

FG reduces poverty index to 43% from 70% ― Minister

Latest News

Compel INEC to release CTC of Tinubu’s nomination forms, documents, Lawyer asks…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More