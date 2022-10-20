Court restrains National Assembly workers from embarking on strike

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Court restrains National , Court dismisses Adebutu's application, Court declares ex-Rep member, Court pastor homicide Kogi,Court confirms Maikalangu as AMAC , Court killer brothers Kogi,suit against Olisa Metuh, Pastor to spend 7 years in prison, Court APC governorship Taraba,Court adjourns trial of SheikhN80m property theft: Lagos DPP establishes armed robbery case against seven suspects, traditional secretary granted bail, APC gubernatorial candidacy, Court orders Zamfara commissioner to return 58 tractors sold illegally, Court dismisses suit, Kogi committee recommendation personnel ,Lawyer Buhari AGF NDDC,Kano courts do not compromise in granting bails ― Chief registrar, Court slates Oct 4, Court orders former registrar to return salaries, allowances collected by him for 11 years, suit challenging Labour Party, Court acquits Akinlade, Court remands seven persons, Ogudu Muslim Community Praying Ground

The National Industrial Court on Thursday restrained the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria ( PASAN), from embarking on its proposed strike. (NAN)

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Galadima, gave this directive in a ruling on a motion ex-parte application filed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The judge granted an order of interim injunction restraining PASAN, its agents or officials from the strike, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court in addition granted an order directing the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court further adjourned the matter until Oct.25, for hearing.

From facts, NASC had brought the suit against PASAN and prayed the court to grant an order restraining the association from embarking or continuing with its earlier suspended strike in the National Assembly pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit.

The claimant in addition prayed the court for an order directing all the parties in the suit to maintain status quo from the date of filing the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

It also prayed the court for an order directing the defendant not to lock up the NASC office in Utako, Abuja and the National Assembly Complex.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


You might also like
Latest News

Gbajabiamila moves to avert Resident Doctors’ strike

Latest News

Anambra govt flags off measles vaccination campaign

Latest News

Customs has sacked 2000 officers over corruption ― CG

Latest News

Umahi’s aide, permanent secretary suspended over alleged diesel theft in Ebonyi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More