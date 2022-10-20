Court restrains National Assembly workers from embarking on strike

The National Industrial Court on Thursday restrained the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria ( PASAN), from embarking on its proposed strike. (NAN)

The judge, Justice Ibrahim Galadima, gave this directive in a ruling on a motion ex-parte application filed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The judge granted an order of interim injunction restraining PASAN, its agents or officials from the strike, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court in addition granted an order directing the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court further adjourned the matter until Oct.25, for hearing.

From facts, NASC had brought the suit against PASAN and prayed the court to grant an order restraining the association from embarking or continuing with its earlier suspended strike in the National Assembly pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed in the suit.

The claimant in addition prayed the court for an order directing all the parties in the suit to maintain status quo from the date of filing the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

It also prayed the court for an order directing the defendant not to lock up the NASC office in Utako, Abuja and the National Assembly Complex.

