Court restrains KASU unions from embarking on strike

National Industrial Court of Nigeria has restrained three workers’ unions at Kaduna State University (KASU) from embarking on strike or taking any form of industrial action pending the determination of a suit before it.

The order was issued by Justice E. D. Subilim of the Abuja Judicial Division of the court on November 5, 2026.

The court specifically restrained the unions, their officers, agents and other persons acting on their behalf from commencing, declaring, directing, instigating, encouraging or participating in any strike or industrial action.

The affected unions are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), all of the Kaduna State University branches.

The court also ordered the unions to cease and desist from giving effect to any strike action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

The suit, marked NICN/ABJ/329/2026, was instituted by Kaduna State University, its Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor against the unions and some of their officials.

Those listed as defendants include NASU branch chairman, Comrade Nina Ochigbo; its secretary, Comrade Dahiru Musa; SSANU chairman, Comrade Sadiya Mustapha; and its secretary, Comrade Nicholas Allen.

The court directed the claimants to ensure that the originating summons, Motion on Notice, supporting affidavits and a copy of the enrolled order were served on the defendants forthwith.

It adjourned the hearing of the Motion on Notice to November 18, 2026.

The order was issued under the seal of the court in Abuja on November 6, 2026, and signed by Vallari Aaron Masomene, Senior Registrar II.