Court restrains faction from organising NYCN poll

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has issued an order restraining Comrade Ademola Gbenga, Comrade Okechukwu Nnamene, and others from conducting the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) election slated for October 7, pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

Justice J. E. Obanor, in an order dated October 6, 2025, in suit no: FCT/HC/CV/3803/2025 and motion no: M/12204/2025, sighted by our correspondent, directed the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to enforce the court’s order.

The claimants/applicants in the case are the Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, representing the existing leadership of the Council.

The defendants include Comr. Ademola Gbenga, Comr. Okechukwu Nnamene, Comr. Abel Abaji, Comr. Alex Allen Akin, Comr. Hassan Mamman, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Department of State Services.

It would be recalled that the NYCN, during its National Elective Convention held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from September 20 to 22, re-elected Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as President alongside other executives.

However, dissatisfied with the Sukubo-led leadership, Gbenga and his allies formed a parallel group and planned to conduct another election in Abuja on October 7.

Consequently, the court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo regarding the leadership of the NYCN, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The order read in part: “Upon hearing the motion ex parte and the accompanying affidavit of Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, and listening to P. Ulofu Esq., counsel to the applicants, praying this Honourable Court for the following:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents (Gbenga and others) or any person(s) acting through them or on their behalf from conducting the scheduled election of the 7th day of October 2025 or taking any further step concerning the subject matter of this suit, respectively, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction directing the respondents to maintain the status quo with respect to the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order directing the 6th (IGP) and 7th (DSS) defendants/respondents to enforce the order of court restraining the 1st to 5th (Gbenga and others) defendants, their privies, agents, or howsoever called, from conducting the scheduled election of the 7th day of October 2025 or taking any further step concerning the subject matter of this suit respectively, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“And for such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this suit and/or application.

“The court ordered as follows: Application is hereby granted and order made as prayed. Case is adjourned to 16th October 2025 for hearing of motion on notice.”

