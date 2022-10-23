Court restrains EFCC from defacing government properties in Bauchi

Bauchi High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from tampering with the property of the Bauchi State Government or doing anything capable of disrupting the smooth running of the affected government offices and companies pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court presided over by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar further directed the EFCC to remove the defacement it painted on the wall of the premises of the State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA).

While ruling on a motion SUIT NO: BA/326″/2022 between the Bauchi State Government, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Defendant / Respondent, the Court ordered, “That an order granted restraining the respondent from tempering with property No. 10, Sokoto Road, Old GRA, Bauchi belonging to the plaintiff or doing any other thing capable of disrupting the smooth running of affairs of BASEPA as well as Zaranda Hotel Bauchi and Wikki Hotels, Bauchi, Bauchi State pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The further order that “that an order of this Hon. The court is granted directing the defendant/respondent to remove forthwith the mark inscription put on the plaintiffs/Applicants premises No. 10, Sokoto road, Old GRA Bauchi, Zaranda Hotel along Jos Road, Bauchi and Wikki Hotels, Yakubun Bauchi Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice”.

“That the return date for the hearing of Motion on Notice is 9th day of November 2022”, the Court further ordered.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Government has expressed worries that in the last week, residents of the Bauchi metropolis must have noticed that certain offices and companies of the Government have been painted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in a Commando and kangaroo fashion meant to intimidate and distract the government.

According to a press release by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, “The Bauchi State Government being a law-abiding Government, knowing fully well that the actions were illegal as there was no basis whatsoever in law and fact that would warrant painting its property by the EFCC, sought for the intervention of the court of law”.

The release further contained that the “Government wishes to inform its citizens that the Court after listening to the points raised by Government granted an injunction restraining EFCC”.

“The court had agreed that the actions of the EFCC are prima facie illegal and they are to appear before the court on the 9th November 2022 to explain why they took this unwarranted action meant to destroy the economy of the state at a time when the government is doing everything possible to grow the Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) of the state and to continue with its developmental projects for the betterment of its people”, the release further contained.

Furthermore, the “Government assures citizens of the state that it is a law-abiding government and it will continue to fight for their rights. Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed will not accept any agency of government knowing that we are heading towards 2023 elections to put her under unnecessary pressure and to blackmail the leadership.”

The Governor’s Media Aide added, “We note that all these brazen invasions are coming days before the opposition party launched its Gubernatorial campaign in the state. Perhaps the EFCC, knowing that the opposition party has nothing to offer in the state decided to provide it with a talking point. More so as the EFCC is fully aware that the state has established its Anti Corruption Commission following which it wrote to the EFCC informing it”.

The Media Aide then urged its citizens to remain steadfast in their support and to continue to believe that the best thing that has ever happened to Bauchi State is the “dynamic government of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and to reject the weaponized use of federal might to intimidate opponents as we head to elections in 2023.”

