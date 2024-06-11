A Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad, has granted an order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, and seven others.

Equally, the court also restrained the anti-graft agency from inviting, intimidating, detaining and harassing the respondents.

However, Justice Muhammad granted the order upon reading the motion exparte dated and filed on June 5, 2024, filed by the applicants.

The applicants are the NNPP, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Chief Clement Anele, Lady Folshade Aliu, Eng. Buba Galadima and Kwankwaso

While the respondent in the suit is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),.

The court order reads, “An interim order of injunction is hereby granted, restraining the respondent, either by itself, it’s agents, representatives, cronies, or whosoever acting on its behalf, from arresting, detaining, harassing, intimidating, inviting, or in any way infringing on the fundamental rights of the applicants, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

“It further ordered that both the interim order granted, the motion on notice and all other processes in this suit shall be served on the respondent timeously and before the adjourned date.”

The presiding judge, Justice Muhammad, then adjourned the case to June 24th, 2024, for hearing of the motion on notice.

