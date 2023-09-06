Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has restrained four Directors of Duport Midstream Company, from holding or convening a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company pending the hearing of a Motion on Notice filed before the court.

The court made the order while ruling on a Motion Ex-parte brought by Duport Midstream Company in suit number FHC/L/CS/729/2023 filed against Duport Energy Limited and some directors; Oluwatosin Odusanya, Mobolaji Kuku, Oladipo Adeniyi, and Wuraola Abiola.

The court made the order upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by Dr. Akintoye Akindele, of 319, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The court also considered the submissions of Counsel to the Applicant, Akinlabi Apara, with Adeyinka Binuyo, from B.A law firm who moved in terms praying it to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the motion paper.

Justice Aluko upon hearing the Motion Ex-parte dated 28th day of August, 2023 made the following orders; “that an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st to 5th Respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or way person whosoever acting on their behalf from holding or convening any meeting of the Board of Directors of the Applicant particularly the meeting of 5th September 2023 or any other meeting for the purpose of engaging Creditor Banks to the Applicant or any other purpose which is at variance with the Order of this Honourable Court dated 3rd May 2023 made by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa pending the Hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated 21st April 2023 is hereby granted.

“That an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1st to 5th Respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from holding or convening any meeting of the Board of Directors of the Applicant particularly the meeting of 5th September 2023 or any other meeting for the purpose of engaging or taking any step which is to the detriment of the Managing Director and CEO of the Applicant in the Plaintiff Company which is at variance with the Order of this Honourable Court dated 3rd May 2023 Coram: Hon. Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa pending the Hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated 21st April 2023 is hereby granted.

“That this suit is adjourned to the 26th day of September, 2023 as earlier ordered by Lewis-Allagoa for the hearing of motion on notice,” the court ordered.

It would be recalled that Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa had earlier restrained the Directors of Duport Midstream Company, from interfering in anyway whatsoever in the day to day running of the company.

The court order was sequel to a Motion Ex-parte dated and filed on the 25th day of April, 2023 brought before the court.

The order reads, “That an Order of Interim Injunction is granted restraining the 2nd to 5th”l Respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from interfering in anyway whatsoever in the day to day running of the Plaintiff /Applicant, pending the Hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“That an Order of Interim Injunction is granted restraining the 2nd to 5th Respondents, their agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person whosoever acting on their behalf from interfering in anyway whatsoever in the day to day running of the Plaintiff/Applicant, pending the Hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE