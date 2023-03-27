Sunday Ejike and Johnson Babajide

The State High Court sitting in Makurdi on Monday restrained Senator Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ruling on an exparte motion filed by Conrad Terhinde Utaan, with Ayu and the PDP as respondents, Justice W. I Kpochi made, “An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant, Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having lost membership of the party, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed.”

The exparte application marked, MHC/633M/2023 is supported by a 15-paragraph affidavit with three exhibits marked as Exhibits A1, A2 and B, which are the Applicant’s membership card of the 2nd defendant, receipts for payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed on the 1st Defendant/Respondent by the Igyorov Council Ward of the 2nd Defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.

“Upon hearing Mr M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved,” Justice Kpochi held.

While granting the relief sought in the exparte application, the Judge adjourned the hearing in the matter till April 17, 2023.

Ayu was suspended by the Ward Executive of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state.

Speaking on Sunday on behalf of the Ward Chairman, Kashi Philip, the Ward Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Ayu was suspended by the Executive for alleged anti-party activities.

In a document signed by 12 out of the 17 members of Ward Executive, the Secretary said, the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

In the presence of the Chairman and other members of the Ward, the Secretary said, “we observed with utmost dismay that, Dr Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.





“It was also discovered that most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, Ward,” he said.

Reacting to the suspension in a statement issued on Monday, Ayu’s Media Adviser, Mr Simon Imobo-Tswam said only the national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making organ of the party, can suspend a national chairman.

Citing section 57(7) of the PDP constitution, Imobo-Tswam said any organ other than the NEC is prohibited from disciplining the national chairman.

He said Ayu’s ”purported suspension” is an “exercise in futility” and should be disregarded.

