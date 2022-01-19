Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect

The intra-party crisis in Benue State All Progressive Congress (APC) gets messier as the State High Court sitting in Makurdi restrained the party from swearing in the purported party chairman-elect, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary.

It will be recalled that the party had been enmeshed with crisis following the conduct of the state congress held in October 2021.

At the end of the congress, Augustine Agada, Hassan Mohammed and Musa Alechenu, were purportedly declared elected as Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary respectively.

A chairmanship candidate, Mathew Omale who was the consensus candidate objected to the election on the ground that the congress was contrary to the will of the people.

But in an originating suit no MHC/14/2022 and notification of the pending of suit and motion for stay of execution secured by the Omale on Tuesday through his counsel, AOF Philip Esq. from JJ Usman SAN and Co chamber addressed to the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, APC restrained the party from swearing in the trio of chairman, treasurer and assistant secretary.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

According to the originating suit, “Our Clients who were the adopted Consensus candidates for the Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary of the APC in Benue State were supposed to be so recognised by the Electoral Committee that conducted the State Congress in Benue State on 16th October, 2021. Contrary to the will of the people.

“The Electoral Committee did not do so but proceeded with the election and purportedly declared Augustine Agada, Hassan Mohammed and Musa O. Alechenu elected as Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary of the APC in Benue State.

“Our Clients filed their appeals/petitions before the Appeal Committee which heard the parties involved and declared Our Clients as the elected Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary of the APC, Benue.

“A copy of the Appeal Committee Report is annexed herewith and marked as ANNEXURE “A” for ease of reference. Our Clients further informed us that despite Annexure “A”, the APC refuses to recognise them, therefore, they filed a suit via an Originating Summons and a Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction restraining the APC from swearing-in Augustine Agada, Hassan Mohammed and Musa O. Alechenu as elected Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary of the APC, Benue State.

“In view of the above premises, we humbly urge you as a matter of respect to the court to hold on by not swearing-in the trio of AUGUSTINE AGADA, HASSAN MOHAMMED and MUSA O. ALECHENU as Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary of the APC, Benue State pending the determination of the Motion on Notice or the suit or not taking any step that will foist a state of fait accompli on the Court and also allow the High Court to decide our Motion.”