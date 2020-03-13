Court remands two over murder in Ondo

The Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has remanded two accused persons, Saliu Jegede aged 42 and Friday Ndubuisi, to the Olokuta Correctional Center over murder.

While Jegede was arraigned for allegedly killing one a man identified as Orimola with a gun, Ndubuisi was alleged to have killed one Monday Joseph at about 7 pm at Odoluwa street, Ile-Oluji area.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Suleiman Abdullateef, said the offence was committed on February 23, 2020 at Community Primary school, Omi-Alafa village.

According to him, the two offences were punishable under sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

Abdullateef prayed the court to remand the suspects to the Olokuta Correctional Center pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.A Oyedele, granted the request and remanded both suspects to the Nigeria Correctional Center while the she adjourned hearing of both cases to April 8, 2020.