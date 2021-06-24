Court remands two for collecting N500,000 to influence judgement in Ekiti

Two persons have been remanded in prison custody by an Ekiti State Magistrate Court for allegedly impersonating a judge and collecting money to influence the judgement in the state.

The suspects, Idowu Rotimi (59) and Suleiman Ogunjobi(63) were charged to court on a three-count charge for the offence committed in February this year.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, said the duo conspire to obtain a sum of N500,000 from one Nathaniel Aladesiun under the pretence of facilitating favourable judgment before a judge for him.

He added that Rotimi paraded himself as a judge in Ekiti State in a bid to collect the said amount from Aladesiun

Osobu revealed that the offence is,” contrary to Sections 516, 419 and 484 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

The Magistrate, Mojisola Salau granted bail to the two defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each, one of the sureties must be a monarch of their town.

She remanded the suspects in the Nigeria Correctional Center, Ado Ekiti, pending the perfection of their bail application as moved by their counsel, Opeyemi Ogunremi.

The Magistrate adjourned the case to July 12 for hearing.

