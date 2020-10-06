Court remands Tafida, Tambuwal’s aide’s son over alleged nude video circulation

The Magistrate Court sitting in Sokoto State on Monday remanded Amimu Hayatu Tafida (Baffa), the son of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Social Investments on alleged rape, recording and circulation of same on the internet.

Baffa, who was said to have committed the act sometimes in 2017 was said to have released the video three years after when the survivor’s dowry had been paid by her suitor and time fixed for marriage.

The circulation of that purported nude video according to the family of the lady led to the calling off of the marriage by the family of her suitors.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Shu’aibu Ahmad adjourned the case to the 14th of October, 2020 for further mentioning to enable the police conclude its investigation.

He, however, remanded Amimu Hayatu Tafida (Baffa) in the Sokoto Correctional Centre to enable the police complete their investigation and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Magistrate Shuaibu Ahmad, however, granted bail to the four other accused persons who were said to have taken part in the circulation of the nude video.

In his submission before the Court, the prosecuting officer, ASP Samuel Sule filed rape case against Amimu Hayatu Tafida which according to him contravened section 260 of the Sokoto State Penal Code.

ASP Sule in another case, further charged the Special Adviser’s son, alongside his friends with act of gross indecency, abetment, sale of obscene book and printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory contrary to sections, 60(2), 377, 262, 48, 171, 173 and 379 of the Sokoto State Penal Code, 2019.

In their plea, the 5 accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges. In the strength of that, the Presiding Magistrate, Shuaibu Ahmad granted bail of N500,000 and a surety in like amount to the 4 other accused.

