Court remands suspected thug for alleged murder, arson in Osun

Hammed Rasheed, popularly known as “Oko-Ilu” who is alleged to have been involved in several killings of innocent citizens of Osun State was on Wednesday brought before the Osogbo Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital.

The suspect, who was accused of having a connection with the death of Hassan Adedeji, one Idowu (A.K.A Delta) and the shooting of one Inspector Gbenga Eke, was charged with nine counts bordering on murder, unlawfully killing of two persons, disruption of public peace, cultism and others.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Olufemi Ayilara ordered that he should be remanded in Ilesa prison and his pleas were not taken by the court.

The charge sheet brought to court by the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun was not read in the court as the Magistrate did not take Oko-Ilu’s plea.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, however, ordered that the duplicate case file should be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

It will be recalled that Osun State Police Command on Saturday arrested an Ede-based suspected thug, Rasheed Hammed (popularly known as, Rasidi Oko-ilu), who was alleged to have been responsible for insecurities and other nefarious activities being perpetrated in the town.

The suspected thug who had been declared wanted by the police for over four months for his involvement in criminal activities in the state was apprehended in the evening of day at a hotel in Osogbo.

Investigations, however, revealed that his arrest was a combined effort of men of the anti-cultism unit of the Osun Police Command and members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE