Court remands suspected ritualist in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a 45-year-old man, Idris Sule Shaye, who was dragged to court for being in possession of a burnt human skull.

The accused was said to have committed the offence on February 24, 2020 at Isua Akoko area, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police prosecutor, Sulaiman Abdullateef, who told the court that Shaye had confessed to planning to use the burnt head for ritual and charm.

Abdullateef said the offences committed by the accused were punishable under sections 516 and 329 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

He, however, applied for the remand of the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Service Centre, pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to enable him to study the case file.

The Presiding Judge, Magistrate A.A T Oyedele, ordered the remand of the accused to the Olokuta Correctional Service Centre, pending when the investigation is completed.

Oyedele adjourned sitting to March 24, 2020 while ordering the police to report with exhibits on the next adjourned date.