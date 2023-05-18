A Chief Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State has ordered the remand of a suspected land grabbing, fraud, and theft, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero.

Ejigbadero was arraigned over allegations of terrorizing land owners in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The accused is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy to murder, unlawful possession of firearms in suit number A/52/2023, and will be remanded in prison pending the Attorney-General’s legal advice.

The charge reads: “That you, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero (M) and others still at large sometimes on or before 13th day of January 2022 at Akowonjo road, Alimosho Lagos, in the Lagos State Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony with assault ocassioning harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under 411 of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The Second charge reads: “That you Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero, (M), and others at large on the above mentioned date, time and place assault one Olugbenga Bakare (M) with first blows which caused him bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 174 of the Criminal code laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The third charge reads: “That you, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero (m) and others still at large on the same day, time and place in the aforesaid Magisterial district with intent to defraud, did knowingly made false statement on oath in suit No ID/9661LMW/202 wherein you misrepresent yourself as Prince Ishola Akapo and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 86 of the criminal code laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The fourth charge reads: “That you, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero others still at large on the same day, time and place in the aforementioned Magistrate District, with intent to defraud, did knowingly made a false document to wit: forged land documents dated 18th December, 1974 with intent that it may in anyway be used or acted upon as genuine whether in Nigeria or elsewhere to the prejudice of Olubunmi/Olubimi family and others and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 365 (1) of the criminal code laws of Lagos state of nigeria 2015.

The fifth charge reads:”That you, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero and others still at large on the same day, time and place aforementioned Magistrate District, did fraudulently presented yourself to the office of the Local Government Chieftaincy Affair, Alimosho LGA as a member of Olubunmi Chieftaincy family with intent that you will be crowned Baale of Alimosho Town and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 380 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The Prosecutor, MS A.O Olatunbosun ESQ, in her ruling, denied the bail application by the accused counsel and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison, pending the Attorney-General’s legal advice.

The lawyer to the suspect, Samson Ajala, pleaded with the court not to grant the remand application, rather the court should consider the age of his client and admit him to bail in the most liberal term

The Magistrate while adjourning the matter till July 24, 2023, for mention, ordered that the suspect be remanded in prison custody.





He adjourned further hearing to July 23, 2023.