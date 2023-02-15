Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

A Magistrate Court in Abeokuta has remanded the killers of the Abeokuta couple, son, Kehinde, Bukola and Oreoluwa Fatinoye into prison for 60 days.

The suspects, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed, appeared before Chief Magistrate Esther Idowu of Magistrate Court 11, on Wednesday.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that the suspected killers be remanded at Oba Correctional Centre, alongside Adekanbi ‘s mother, Adenike Adekanbi and his girlfriend, Temitope Fadairo.

Others were the buyers of the Honda car belonging to the family, Owolaja Aanuoluwapo and Usman Azeez.

The suspects appeared before the Court on an 11-count charge bordering on murder; conspiracy to commit a felony; arson; stealing; escape from lawful authority; amongst others.

The remand for sixty days in the first instance, according to the Chief Magistrate, was pending the legal advice of the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Although the accused persons were not allowed to take their pleas because of the nature of the case, an application for remand was however moved by Oluwatosin Jackson, the applicant’s counsel.





