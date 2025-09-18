Court remands suspect over murder of Benue interior decorator in Lagos

The alleged killer of 26-year-old Benue-born interior decorator, Deborah Moses, has been remanded in prison custody following his first appearance in court.

The suspect, Lintex Ogale, was arraigned on Wednesday at the Yaba Magistrate Court on charges relating to the fatal stabbing of Moses at her Lagos apartment earlier this month.

After reviewing the case file, the presiding magistrate ordered that Ogale be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending further proceedings.

The matter was subsequently adjourned, with court officials noting that the next hearing date would be communicated after administrative formalities are completed.

Moses, popularly known by her brand name, Deb’rah Porsche, was killed on September 3, 2025, in what police described as a domestic violence incident.

Ogale, said to be her former boyfriend, was apprehended shortly after neighbours subdued him at the crime scene.

Family members, friends, and women’s rights advocates have welcomed the court’s decision, stressing that “justice must be served” in the high-profile case.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE