Court remands seven persons in prison for disturbing Osun peace

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Tuesday, remanded seven persons in Ilesha correctional centre for disturbing the peace of the state.

The defendants who were charged on fifteen counts ranging from conspiracy, malicious damage, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and unlawful shooting among others, were said to be in procession of dangerous weapons while causing mayhem in the state.

Their offences according to the prosecutor Olusegun Elisha, were, that they damaged a billboard which belong to the All progressive congress (APC) in Ilesa with dangerous weapons.

The defendants whose names were given as Azeez Abibu (29), Musbau Nurudeen (23), Wasiu Sodiq (28), Ganiyu Lekan (27), Azeez Sikiru (26), Soliu Mohammed (20), and Ibrahim Mohammed (21), said to have committed the offence on 18th of June 2022, with others who are at large.

Elisha stated that their offences are contrary to, and punishable under Section 516, 70, 64(a), 517, 451, 249(d), 517 and 80 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002, said, they belonged to a

confraternity ‘Aye’.

Meanwhile, the newly posted Osun state commissioner of police, CP Julius Alawari Okoro, hinted that, “the intelligence that availed the police command revealed that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2022, to celebrate cultism.

He however warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith saying, the State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agents and Civilian JTF will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state, especially during this electioneering period as the plan to mark 7/7 may lead to bloodletting and destruction of properties.

The CP advised parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law-abiding, and desist from any act or unlawful gathering/ assembly before, during and beyond the said date, as the state police command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

“Also, hoteliers, recreation, event centres and landlords/landladies are by this announcement warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related activities/meetings, as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution.”

He, however, advised the good people of the state to go about their legitimate businesses while the command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.





“Finally, the citizens are urged to be security conscious, vigilant, co-operate and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful, credible and timely information and report any suspicious movement or activities of cultists and other criminals in the state,” he submitted.