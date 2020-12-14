Court remands schoolmistress for alleged sexual assault in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
An Osun Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital has ordered the remand of a 37-year-old woman, Ayeni Titilope, a schoolmistress, over alleged sexual assault of four boarding students.

The accused person in a charge sheet obtained by Tribune Online on Monday was said to have committed the offence in March 2018, March 2020 and sometime in 2016 at San Francesco Catholic College, Ejigbo.

Police prosecutor Inspector Elisha told the court that the accused person did unlawfully and indecently assault one Ismael Mariam aged 18 years by touching her private part and her breast.

He furthered alleged that the accused person did assault two females both aged 15 years old and another female aged 14 years old by touching their breasts. 

Elisha noted that the offence committed was contrary to and punishable under section 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State 2002.

However, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against her.

