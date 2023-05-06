Nine suspects allegedly connected to the beating of an undergraduate student, Okoli Ahize to death at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) were at the weekend ordered to be remanded in prison by an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun.

The suspects, Badiora Timilehin, 22; Adegoke Francis, 23; Atilade Adeniyi, 22; Adeyeni Ajibola, 22; Olayiwola Adewumi 21; Adisa Olamilekan, 24; Igbinyemi Amos, 22; Osode Joshua, 23 and Philip Kayode, 24, said to have have committed the crime on April 10, this year.

The police prosecutor, Asp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves “to commit offences to wit: Murder”.

The suspects were charged on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, the offence which the prosecutor said to have contravened Sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

ASP Emmanuel said, the defendants and others now at large unlawfully beat one Okoli Ahize to death with sticks, stones, and iron rods.

Messrs Olamide Oladunni and A.R. Abdullateef pleaded to the court to take their pleas but were turned down.

Magistrate, Kike Adebayo however ordered the prosecutor to duplicate their case files to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…

OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…





‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…