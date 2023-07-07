A native doctor based in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Kolawole Idowu, has been arraigned and remanded by a Magistrate Court in the state over alleged killing a pregnant woman, Bilikis Ayinde.

The native doctor, who was arraigned by the Kwara State Police Command, claimed to be a medical doctor, was remanded alongside one Ibrahim Taiwo, said to be the deceased’s husband.

According to the Police report, one Yusuf Ajarat invited the native doctor to ascertain the deceased’s delivery date, “But the doctor injected her with oxytocin ergometrine, the injection said to have eventually caused her death”, the report added.

Magistrate Adenike Abioye, who presided over the matter, ordered the remand of the native doctor and the deceased’s husband.

She however released Yusuf Ajarat on bail for being a nursing mother.

The case was adjourned to July 27, 2023.

Counsel to the defendant, Toyin Onaolapo, while speaking after the court proceedings, said that the court could not grant his client bail because of the nature of the alleged offences.

