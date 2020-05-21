Court remands man who allegedly stole 50 gallons of palm oil, others worth N10m

An Ile-Ife Magistrates Court on Thursday remanded 44-year-old Timothy Elugbindin in police custody over alleged armed robbery and theft of 50 gallons of palm oil worth N10 million.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 10, 2020, around 5:00 am at Odemuyiwa village via Ifetedo.

He contended that the defendant conspired with others who are now at large to commit felony to wit armed robbery by arming themselves with guns and other dangerous weapons and robbed one Fatai Adeyeni of 50 gallons of palm oil and two bags of cocoa beans.

According to Adebayo, other stolen goods included three bags of palm kernel seeds, goats and hospital equipment valued at N10 million, adding that the defendants willfully set the residence of Chief Fatai Adeyeni ablaze.

He further maintained that the offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 1 (1) and 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11, Laws of Nigeria, 2004.

Adebayo also added that the offences also contravened sections 1(1), (2), (a), (b) and 443 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the plea of the defendant was not taken, even though his defence counsel, Barrister Obi Samuel announced appearance for him.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi declined to grant the defendant bail.

Owolawi subsequently ordered for the remand of the defendant at the State Criminal Investigation Intelligent Department (SCID) and adjourned the case to June 24, for mention.

