Court remands man for killing friend over girlfriend

A Magistrates Court sitting in Akure has ordered the remand of a 22-year-old man, Money Danlandi, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Sunday Babaji, to death over a disagreement on the true partner of a lady.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin told the court that Danlandi committed the offence on May 9, 2022, at about 9.00 pm, at Badokun Camp via Ode-Aye, Okitipupa local government of the state.

According to him, the defendant stabbed his 25-year-old friend, Sunday Babaji to death over a woman after an argument ensued between the two of them over a lady.

He said, “The deceased and the defendant had engaged in a fight because the accused had claimed that the deceased was going out with his girlfriend and that he was also bragging to have had carnal knowledge of her.

“In the process, Danlandi stabbed Babaji with a knife that made him bleed to death.”

Danlandi, a farm labourer, appeared before the court without a counsel on a charge of murder and his plea was not taken.





The charge read in part, “That you, Money Danlandi ‘m’ on May 9, 2022, at 9.00p.m at Badokun Camp via Ode-Oye in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did kill one Babaji Sunday ’m’ 25 years, by stabbing him with a knife in his chest, which led to his death.

The offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 2, Laws of Ondo State, 2016.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant to the Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, the presiding Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus remanded the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Olokuta, pending the outcome of advice from the DPP and adjourned until August 25 for mention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Court remands man Court remands man

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Court remands man Court remands man