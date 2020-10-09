Court remands man for allegedly robbing housewife of bag containing bible, N100

By Segun Kasali - Lagos 
Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court has remanded a 22-year-old man, Elijah Anyasador, in a correctional centre for allegedly robbing a housewife returning from the church of her handbag containing N100 and a copy of the Holy Bible.

Tribune Online gathered that Anyasador, whose residential address was not provided, was remanded by Justice following his not guilty plea to a charge of armed robbery.

The offence contravenes Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

According to the state prosecutor, Mr A. Oluwaseun, the defendant committed the offence around 7 pm on June 6, 2018, at the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

“The defendant, while armed with a gun, robbed Mrs Joy John, a housewife heading home from church, of her handbag containing the sum of N100, a copy of the Holy Bible and also a Hymnbook,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, after she was robbed, John immediately raised an alarm, alerting passersby who pursued and apprehended Anyasador and handed him over to the authorities.

Justice Ogala adjourned the case to Nov. 2 for trial.

