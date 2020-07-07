Court remands man for allegedly raping 29-year-old woman in Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 29-year-old man, Olaleye Ayo, at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged rape.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of rape.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 in Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendant raped a 29-year-old woman.

She told the court that the victim who was mentally challenge was lured into the room by the defendant.

Ikebuilo said the offence punishable under 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender Bases Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until August 12 for mention.

