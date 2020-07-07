Court remands man for allegedly raping 29-year-old woman in Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 29-year-old man, Olaleye Ayo, at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged rape.
The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of rape.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 in Ado-Ekiti.
She alleged that the defendant raped a 29-year-old woman.
She told the court that the victim who was mentally challenge was lured into the room by the defendant.
Ikebuilo said the offence punishable under 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender Bases Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.
The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
The plea of the defendant was not taken.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending issuance of legal advice.
She adjourned the case until August 12 for mention.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story
Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court
Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story
COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion
International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story
PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday
After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE
AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK