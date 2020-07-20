Court remands man for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl

Top News
By Tribune Online
Court remands man, BPE, Man remanded, Court remands man, Court sentences two robbers, Oyo Judiciary, Shiites members, Court remands three, MCSN Makurdi, Court remands two, Appeal Court President, 15-year-old girl, mechanic, theft, lagos, cut grass

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Aminu Auwal, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl, be in remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Auwal, who resides at Tsamiyar Babba Village, Kano, with is defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered that Auwal be remanded at the Kano Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution(DPP).

He adjourned the matter until Aug 31, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution, Mr Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that one Abubakar Kabiru of Tokarawa Village, Kano, reported the matter at the Hotoro Police Division in Kano on June 29.

Gawuna alleged that sometime in May, the defendant lured the complainant’s 10-year-old daughter into his sister’s house situated at Tokarawa Village and defiled her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story

 

Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Top News

Terrorism, banditry will end when Nigerians want ― Buratai

Latest News

BREAKING: NDDC MD, Pondei faints before Reps committee

Top News

NDDC: Protesters storm NASS, as committee set to grill Akpabio, Ag MD, others

Top News

NDDC: Reps Chair steps down from financial misappropriation probe

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More