Court remands man for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Aminu Auwal, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl, be in remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Auwal, who resides at Tsamiyar Babba Village, Kano, with is defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered that Auwal be remanded at the Kano Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution(DPP).

He adjourned the matter until Aug 31, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution, Mr Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that one Abubakar Kabiru of Tokarawa Village, Kano, reported the matter at the Hotoro Police Division in Kano on June 29.

Gawuna alleged that sometime in May, the defendant lured the complainant’s 10-year-old daughter into his sister’s house situated at Tokarawa Village and defiled her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

(NAN)

