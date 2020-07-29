Court remands man, 27, for alleged armed robbery in Benue

Metro
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
A Benue Upper Area Court sitting in Makurdi has ordered that a 27-year-old man, John Agada, be remanded in police custody.

Agada was charged for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

When the case came up for mention on Wednesday, Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Veronica Shaagee told the court that on July 22, 2020, one Awuna Terkumbur, of Aliade town, Gwer East Local Government Area reported a robbery case at Police station.

He said that on July 22, 2020, he conveyed one man whose name and address is still unknown to him on his unregistered BAJAJ motorcycle with chassis No. MD2A18AYILWK, from Aliade to the house of one John Agada who later introduced each other to him as in-laws.

“After the introduction, they asked him to convey them to a car dealer within Otukpo town to buy a car and as soon as they arrived, the said John Agada and his in-law conspired together and robbed him of his motorcycle worth N248,000.

“During Police investigation, the said John Agada was arrested for committing the offence, while his in-law is still at large.

Shaagee said that the offences contravened the provisions of section 6(b) and 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.”

No plea was taken.

The presiding Judge, Mrs Rose Iorshe who ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody to allow police to complete their investigations adjourned the case to August 27, 2020, for mention.

