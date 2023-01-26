Court remands Lokoja varsity staffer over alleged N4m tuition fraud

A Staff member of the Federal University Lokoja, Kennedy Wilfred, has been remanded in Kabba Custodian Centre till February 6th, 2023 over an alleged breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

A Chief Magistrate Court 3 sitting in Lokoja, presided over by Mohammed Yakubu, gave the orders on Thursday.

The Accused was arraigned by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

The accused, a 46-year-old is a staff of the ICT Unit of the Federal University Lokoja, who allegedly scammed students of money amounting to the sum of four million naira as school fees.

The students, who were allegedly issued fake receipts by the accused, were however discovered during the examination they did not pay their school fees.

The money belonging to 34 students was obtained from them by the accused person on the pretext of helping them to generate Remita.

The accused was charged with a four-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and using as genuine forged documents.

