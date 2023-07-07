A Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court, sitting in Anambra State, has ordered the remand of one Mrs Ekpereamaka Okonkwo, 39, and her husband, Mr Okechukwu Okonkwo, 36, in prison.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the woman was arrested last week after her brothel was busted by youth of Oba community in Idemili North Local Government Area, for using underage girls for prostitution.

She, however, escaped to Asaba, Delta State, and later sent her husband, Okechukwu Okonkwo to bribe the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Children’s Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, with the sum of N300,000, to enable her return to business.

Obinabo, who played along, accepted the money and asked her husband to bring her for settlement, and she was arrested when she appeared.

The charge, which was read to the defendants during Wednesday’s court sitting at the Magistrate Court, Awka, included committing official corruption, preventing the course of justice and procuring about five underage girls for prostitution purposes in Oba.

Their offences were said to be punishable under Section 495(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991.

The media assistant to the commissioner, Miss Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, who monitored the court sitting, told journalists that the defendants pleaded not guilty to all nine charges preferred against them.

“They were, however, ordered to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Awka, and Onitsha, respectively, while the case was adjourned further to July 12, for ruling on the bail application,” Ikeanyionwu said.

About nine victims, consisting three girls aged 13, and some others not older than 19, were found in Mrs Okonkwo’s brothel.

Obinabo said she is still on the lookout for the girls, so that they can be properly rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society.

