Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Court, farmer, court, Court sentences welder, robbing housewife, court, , stolen property, court, trader, stealing bicycle, court, Apprentice , inflicting injuries, Court, neighbour, buying stolen car, businessman, court, Akehomen Timothy, betting agent, stealing , court, cut grass, Court, stealing phones, armed robbery, court, shop owner, Gyang Raymond, stealing, gas cylinder, Court, misappropriating, Court, sales rep, Court orders resident doctors to resume, criminal breach of trust, court, drivers, water, stealing, court, Undergraduate, certificate forgery, court,Osun-Osogbo porn persons, court, assault, neighbour , stealing, driver, court, sweep, bar attendants, exotic wines, court, theft, tricycle operators, alleged possession of firearms, Court, battery, stealing , Court, alleged misappropriation, Court, manager, church property, Court, man, theft, Court invalidates suspension, Tiv-Jukun crisis, armed robbery, attempted murder, Court, Computer operator, court, theft, defrauding, Court, stealing, court,suspects, imprisonment, steals clothes, Court, man, garnishee order on Nasarawa, stealing ,allegedly, defrauding, friend, businessman, transformer, church, court, Mother docked for murder, bags of rice, court , stealing , Internet fraud, court, forgery, Ekiti, farm, killing, assault, stealing, Court, police, culpable homicide, defile, rape, court, imprisonment,Court, Court , defrauding job seekers , Ize-Iyamu, Court , Edo guber, disqualification, , Lawyers suit against NSIA, threat to life, court, Car dealer, court, fraud, community service, face masks order, COVID-19, coronavirus, Osogbo, Osun, magistrate court, 53 persons, NDDC, EFCC, Contractors, Courts give electoral victories, sexual assault, theft, alleged, Oyo,imprisonment, court, daughter, Indian hemp, smoking, Court, Court , housekeeper , robbing employer, police, EFCC, arraigns, officials, Benue, pension, fraud, court, money, divorce,Court , Osun ,man , false pretence, ,Court, murder, Ado-Ekiti, teenager, DSS, 12 years, Court, Kwara, internet fraudster, , Jigawa CJ, Police , theft , Osun, court, fraud, travel agents,court union bank, Theft, cell phone, court, police,Court, Nigeria Police

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Ishak Aminu, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Aminu, who resides in Durumi Village Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, did not take Aminu’s plea for want of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Hassan ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 17.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that Aminu committed the offence on Oct. 28 in his residence.

Leo said that Aminu lured the five-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 209 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Court remands farmer

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Court remands farmer

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Court remands farmer

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Court strikes out homosexuality charges against 57 persons

Latest News

Emir of Zazzau: You have no jurisdiction to hear case, Kaduna govt tells Court

Latest News

Looting: Plateau govt designates seven courts to prosecute 307 suspects

Latest News

Court reinstates sacked NIA director, awards him N1m

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More