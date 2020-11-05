Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Ishak Aminu, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Aminu, who resides in Durumi Village Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, did not take Aminu’s plea for want of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Hassan ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 17.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that Aminu committed the offence on Oct. 28 in his residence.

Leo said that Aminu lured the five-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 209 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Court remands farmer

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Court remands farmer

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Court remands farmer