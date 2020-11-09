Court remands eight for looting monarch palace in Osun

No fewer than eight persons have been remanded by an Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital for looting the Akire palace.

The accused persons, Akeem Okeowo, 30; Hammed Raifu, 34; Lakin Oyetade, 35; Okeowo Saheed, 29; Ibrahim Musiliu; Ahmed Sunmonu, 25; Kazeem Kamorudeen, 18; Kolawole Opeyemi, 23; said to have committed the offence on October 26, 2020, at about 10:00 am at Akire Palace, Ikire.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under section 516,414,70 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

Though, the accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them by the police, Inspector Elisha informed the court that the accused persons did willfully and unlawfully break and entered into (H.R.M.) King Olatunde Falabi’s palace and committed felony therein.

He added that the suspects did unlawfully assemble themselves and maliciously damaged one Toyota Carina car with Reg. No. AE 451 XXY property of (H.R.M.) King and one Mazda car property of Chief Falana Muritala, also armed themselves with intent to carry out some common purpose.

Defence Counsel, M.O Oyeyinka applied that the case should be transferred to Magistrate Court, Ikire.

In her ruling, Magistrate Modupe Awodele ordered the remand of the accused persons in Ile-Ife correctional centre.

Magistrate Modupe, however, ordered the police to refer the duplicate case file to the directorate of public prosecution for advice and transferred the case to Ikire Magistrate Court for mention on December 21, 2002.

