Court remands Delta LG chairman in prison over ‘malicious damage’ of commissioner’s property

A Magistrates’ Court in Asaba, Delta State, on Wednesday, remanded the Chairman of Patani Local Government Area, Mr. Perez Omoun, in prison custody for allegedly attacking the state Commissioner for Energy, Basil Ganagana.

The lcal government boss was arraigned on a four-count charge including intent to cause grievous harm, inflicting various degrees of injuries on one Mr. Ebikapade, while trying to prevent him from allegedly attacking Ganagana and members of his family last Sunday in Asaba.

The Magistrate, V. O. Okonta, ordered Mr. Omoun to be remanded in the Ogwashi-Ukwu Correctional Facility till December 30 pending the determination of his bail application and the issue of jurisdiction raised by the prosecutor, Mr. F. O. Itua, in the case between the Delta State Commissioner of Police and Mr. Omoun.

The chairman was also charged with maliciously damaging eight cars belonging to Honourable Ganagana, his family members and the Ministry of Energy valued at N199.9 million.

In a motion by the state Commissioner of Police, the prosecution prayed the court to remand Mr. Omoun in prison custody since the court lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the suit.

The court granted request after entertaining objections from the defence counsel and adjourned further hearing on the matter till 30th December.

It will be recalled that the Patani LG boss, at about 3:00 a.m last Sunday 13th of December 2020, allegedly broke into the compound of the commissioner, who was also former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, allegedly pulling down his gate.

Omoun also allegedly damaged Ganagana’s Lexus 570 SUV and other cars including those belonging to his family members parked inside the premises.