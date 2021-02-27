Court remands commercial bus driver for killing immigration officer in Osun

Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, has remanded a middle aged commercial bus driver identified as Jemilu Lawal in prison custody for allegedly killing an Immigration Officer, Ojo Peter while driving on a highway.

The defendant who said to commit the offence on February 22, 2021, at about 9:30 am at Salam Salam Islamic centre along Ife/Ibadan express road of the state, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

But, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Akintunde, told the court that,the ffence

committed by the defendant,contravened section 18 of Cap 146 Vol.II Laws of Osun of Nigeria 2002 and section 18, RTA Cap 548 laws of Nigeria, 2002.

Jemilu who was on counts charge of dangerous driving, killing of an immigration officer, damaging of properties, driving without driver’s license and expired documents, said to have driven the commercial bus with registration number KTN 448 XQ before he killed the immigration officer who was attached to Oyo command.

The police prosecutor further alleged that,the driver was driving without a license and also damaged one Toyota Previa bus belonging to one Olawuyi Kayode.

Defence counsel, Mr Remijus Nwgu, in an oral bail application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Presiding Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the defendant remand and adjourned the matter till March 3, 2021, for ruling on bail.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE