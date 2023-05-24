The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, arraigned a 45-year-old Mokuolu Oluwakayode Samuel, an Administrative Officer of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), before Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on two counts of fraudulent conversion of fund to the tune of about N8 million.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, however, said that the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The count one of the charge against him, according to the EFCC, reads: “That you, Mokuolu Oluwakayode Samuel, between January and November, 2020 at Ilorin within the Ilorin judicial division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N4,520,531.48, property of Mrs. Bukola Oladehinde Omodona entrusted with you and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under section 312 of the same law.”

Count 2 reads: “That you, Mokuolu Oluwakayode Samuel, between November, 2020 and January, 2021 at Ilorin within the Ilorin Judicial Division, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N3, 300,000.00, property of Mrs. Obanla Dorcas Bukola Folashade entrusted with you and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under section 312 of the same law”

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, prosecuting counsel Aliyu Adebayo told Justice Abdulgafar to give a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case. He also asked the court to remand Mokuolu at the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

After listening to the arguments, Justice Abdulgafar ordered the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned till May 30, 2023 for further hearing.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE