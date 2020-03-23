Magistrate Yetunde Ekogbulu of a Lagos State Magistrate Court in Ogba has ordered the remand at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre of nine suspected cultists operating in Ikorodu pending the conclusion of the police investigation.

The suspected cultists who were alleged to be a member of Eiye and Aiye Confraternity was arraigned by the state government for disruption of public peace.

When the matter came up, the State counsel from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Jide Martins, told the court that the accused were caught fighting each other with various dangerous weapons in Ikorodu.

And also they were alleged to have taken the opportunity of the rampage created by them, to attack and rob some residents of the area.

Dr Martin’s informed the court that the state has two-count charge information against the accuses for disorderly conduct, posing a threat to the society and unlawful assembly contrary to Sections 44 and 42 of the Criminal Law of the State.

He subsequently applied for the remand of the suspects in pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2011 pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice.

The court refused to take the plea of the defendants since the matter is not ripe for trial while adjourning till 21st of next month for further directives.

In a release by the public affairs unit of the Ministry of Justice signed by its director, Kayode Oyekanmi, after the proceedings, stated that the arraignment was done following the arrest by the Police based on intelligence report received on the tenth of this month that the suspected cultists were on a rampage around Solebo Estate, Ikorodu.

It was gathered that the suspects were reportedly in search of one Femi, also known as FM, to kill him.

On receipt of the information, the Ipakodo Police Division sent a signal to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Gbagada for the immediate arrest of the cultists.

One of the suspects, Opoola Quadri confessed to have also killed several people during their cult operations and activities.

The nine suspects which were apprehended on the 16th of March, are, Ayoola Quam, Oluwafemi Kolawole, Peter Adebayo, Oladunni Abiodun, Opoola Quadri.

Others are Akarakiri Suleiman, Oyenuga Gafaru, Mufutau Mustapha and Busayo Akintan.

