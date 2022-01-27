Court remands 53 suspects over killing, robbery, thuggery in Niger

The Niger State Magistrate Court sitting in Minna has ordered 53 persons arraigned before it to be remanded in New-Bussa Correctional Centre in Borgu LGA over their alleged involvement in thuggery activities in Minna Metropolis last week.

According to Police First Information Report, the suspects were arrested by a team of security agents and arraigned before the court on a 10-count charge of culpable homicide, conspiracy, robbery and being in possession of weapons among others.

The offences violated various sections of the Penal Code law of the country.

Prosecuting Police Officer, Inspector Ahmed Saidu had informed the court that the offence is criminal in nature and cannot be tried at the magistrate.

He thereby urged the court to adjourn the case to another date to enable the police to forward the case file to the State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

The presiding Magistrate, Nasir Mu’azu, adjourned the matter to February 21, 2022, for further mention and asked the police to immediately send the file to the justice ministry.

