Court remands 47-year-old suspected killer of two brothers in Kogi

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lokoja has ordered that a 47-old-man, Tahairu Abdul, aka Iyepopo, be remanded in the Custodian centre for allegedly killing two brothers in Kogi.

Chief Magistrate M.A. Mopa ordered that he be remanded in Koton Karfe correctional centre in Lokoja.

The police alleged that the defendant sometime in 2020, conspired with some people and killed a retired naval officer and a traditional title holder, Sylvester Mohammed-Sule and his brother, Onwocho Sule, both of Aku community in Ankpa Local government of Kogi.

When the case came up before the court, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecution counsel, Inspector Toyin Momoh told the court that on January 29, 2020, the suspect conspired with others at large to commit the act.

He said that the defendant conspired with Sylvester Sule and Onwocho Sule in their separate houses at Aku village on January 29, 2020, and also set ablaze a property worth billions of naira.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97(1) 223 and 337 of Kogi State penal code,“ he stated.

Momoh prayed the court to remand the accused person to a correctional centre in Koto Karfe pending the next adjourned date for the hearing of the case proper.

According to him, when the brothers were killed, the accused and his cohorts ran away until September 19 when Abdul was arrested by police.

The case was adjourned till October 6.