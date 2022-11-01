Court remands 4 for breaking into Patience Jonathan’s residence in Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt High Court, Tuesday remanded four persons arraigned for allegedly breaking into the house of former First Lady, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan and stealing valuables worth one hundred million naira.

The suspects are Praise Gelson, Tamunoala Alatoru, Usman Garba and Christian Mbaeri and they face a five-count charge bothering conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder.

They were alleged to have, on 21 September 2022, unlawfully broken into the house of the former First Lady located at 2 Bauchi street, Old GRA Port Harcourt stealing items worth about one million naira.

The suspects after listening to the count charges read out to them in court pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel representing the 2nd defendant Tamunoala Alatoru, Dimabo Karibo made a bail application on behalf of his client, but the prosecution counsel O.M Umana informed the court that he has just been served the bail application.

The presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli after listening to counsels in the matter said he will give a speedy and fair trial on the case as his court is already congested.

The court did not consider the ball application and ordered the counsel in question to do the needful for the acceleration of hearing on the bail application and thereafter adjourned to 4,6,8, 18 November 2022, for hearing and remanded the four suspects in Port Harcourt correctional centre.

