Court remands 20 suspects over killing of wedding guests in Plateau

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has remanded 20 suspects in connection with the brutal killing of 13 wedding guests in Mangun community, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arraigned on Friday after the State Police Command amended an earlier charge involving 22 accused persons to exclude two minors, aged 13 and 17, following an objection raised by the defence counsel during Thursday’s proceedings.

According to the prosecution, the victims—men, women, and children—were travelling in an 18-seater bus from Basawa community in Kaduna State’s Sabon Gari LGA to Kwa community in Qua’an Pan LGA, Plateau State, for a wedding when they were ambushed and attacked on June 20, 2025.

Police prosecutor Samuel Idowu Ikutanwa told the court that the 20 defendants had conspired to commit the crimes, arming themselves with firearms, cutlasses, machetes, and petrol before launching the deadly assault. They were charged with criminal conspiracy, grievous bodily harm, culpable homicide, and murder, contrary to sections 59, 220, 313, and 187 of the Plateau State Penal Code (2017).

All 20 defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge.

The prosecution requested the court to remand the accused at the Jos Correctional Centre and adjourn for case management. While the defence counsel, Garuba Pwul, SAN, filed a motion for bail, the prosecution objected, citing insufficient time to respond to the application.

Justice Boniface Ngyong upheld the objection and ordered the remand of the suspects in the Jos Correctional Centre. The case was adjourned to August 13, 2025, for further hearing.

