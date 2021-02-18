Court remands 2 persons in Osun over alleged N18m fraud

Two middle aged men, Edeani Jasper and Fatipe Tolulope were on Thursday ordered to be remanded in Ile-ife Correctional Centre by an Osogbo Magistrates Court over alleged fraud of N18 million.

The defendants said to have conspired between themselves to defraud Emmanuel Davis the total amount of N18, million with intent to buy 25 cars for him from the United State of America.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector, Elisa Olusegun had told the court that, the defendant committed the offense on Feb. 7 within Osogbo metropolis but the duo pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor however told the court that, the offence committed contravened sections 422, 516, and 383 punishable under section 390 of the criminal code cap 34 , vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defense Counsel, Mr Dayo Awoyemi prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Isola Omisade, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison and fixes next hearing on the case till February 25 for consideration on the bail application by the Defense Counsel.

