Justice Maryanne Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday dismissed an application filed by convicted former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to quash a nine-count fraud and forgery charge brought against him before the court.

The convict was brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on behalf of the Federal Government, alongside seven others over the alleged diversion of N31.07 billion meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

Mamman, through his counsel, Raphael Omekesiobi, brought the application, urging the court to discharge and acquit him after the Federal High Court had convicted him in May.

He equally argued that the ingredients of the charge for which he was convicted were the same as those of the EFCC’s charge at the FCT High Court, citing Section 36(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which protects individuals from double jeopardy in criminal cases.

Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court had on Wednesday, May 13, sentenced the former minister, who served in the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, to a total of 75 years’ imprisonment for diverting funds meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric power projects.

He was convicted on a 12-count charge bordering on fraud and sentenced to varying prison terms on each count, to run consecutively and not concurrently.

Ruling on his application on Thursday, Justice Anenih held that there was no double jeopardy, as the ingredients of the charge for which the defendant/applicant was convicted by the Federal High Court and those of the instant charge before the High Court of the FCT were different.

The court held that Mamman was convicted for money laundering, while the instant charge related to obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

Justice Anenih further held that, although both offences stemmed from the Mambilla and Zungeru projects, they were different.

She, therefore, dismissed the application and ordered that the trial of Mamman and the seven others continue.

“The first defendant’s applicant has, therefore, proved the facts of his prior conviction but has failed to prove one thing on which his plea depends, namely, that the offences now charged are the same or are offences having the same imminence as those on which he was convicted at the Federal High Court.

“His constitutional objection under Section 36(9) has not been engaged yet. His prosecution before this court of nine counts of obtaining by false pretence and conspiracy to forge is not a second trial for the money laundering offences already tried.

“It is a first trial for different offences arising from the connected but distinct basis of the same affair.

“The sole issue for determination is, therefore, resolved in favour of the complainant/respondent and against the first defendant’s applicant.

“Having resolved the sole issue against the first defendant’s applicant, the application fails in its entirety,” Justice Anenih ruled.

She subsequently adjourned the matter to December 3 for continuation of hearing.

Mamman was charged alongside Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Joseph Omitayo Adewunmi, Ben Nsikak, Stephen Ojo, Michael Achau and Ogunjobi Olusola in the charge marked FCT/HC/CR/375/2025.

Bida is the Director of Finance and Account in the Federal Ministry of Power; Nsikak is Director, Federal Project/Financial Management, in charge of project deployment; Ojo is of the Accounts Department of the ministry, while Achau is Assistant Project Accountant and Olusola is Assistant Accountant in the ministry.

They were alleged, among other things, to have conspired between 2019 and 2022 to obtain by false pretence the aggregate sum of N31,070,541,349.64 through various private companies from the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.