The Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa State, has reinstated candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who emerged victorious in the party’s primary elections but were allegedly replaced with other individuals whose names were subsequently submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court, presided over by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Buba, affirmed the primary election winners as the party’s legitimate candidates for various legislative positions, declaring their substitution unlawful and contrary to due process.

The judge consequently ordered the immediate restoration of the affected candidates, directing the ADC and INEC to recognise them as the duly nominated candidates of the party in the seven constituencies covered by the judgment.

Speaking after the judgment, counsel to the plaintiffs, Dr Garba Abubakar, said the suit was instituted to challenge the ADC’s decision to substitute candidates who won the party’s primary elections with individuals who did not emerge victorious.

He explained that the court, after considering arguments presented by both parties, ruled that the candidates who won the primaries were the legitimate flagbearers of the party in their respective constituencies.

According to him, the court held that the ADC lacked the authority to remove the names of candidates who had legitimately won its primaries and replace them with those of other individuals.

Abubakar further said the court directed INEC to recognise the affected candidates as the duly nominated flagbearers of the ADC.

He added that the court also ordered both the party and the electoral commission to stop recognising or presenting the substituted individuals as candidates for the affected legislative seats.

However, he disclosed that the case involving Kaugama Local Government Area was treated separately after the candidate whose name was submitted as a replacement sought an extension of time to file his defence.

He said the application was filed outside the stipulated period, prompting the court to decline to entertain it.

Abubakar maintained that the court nullified the ADC’s substitution of candidates in the other affected constituencies and restored the names of those who won the party’s primary elections.

He described the judgment as an affirmation of the rights of candidates who emerged victorious through the party’s recognised primary election process.

Efforts to get the reaction of the defence counsel, Barrister Dabo, were unsuccessful. When contacted on his mobile phone, he said, “I have another court sitting. I’m going to attend another case in another court, please when I’m free I will call you.”

However, he had not called up to the time of filing this report.