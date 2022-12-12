Court recovers N16.3m from convicted 27 internet fraudsters in Oyo, Ogun

Oyo and Ogun states High Courts sitting in Ibadan and Abeokuta respectively have recovered N16.3m from 27 suspects convicted for cybercrimes.

The convicts were sentenced to various jail terms ranging from one to one-year imprisonment and eighteen months of community service in Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

The suspects were arraigned by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) before Justices Bayo Taiwo, Omolara Adeyemi, Ladiran Akintola and Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu of the Oyo and Ogun States High Courts, Ibadan and Abeokuta.

The suspects were arraigned and prosecuted on one count charge each which bordered on impersonation and obtaining property by false pretence.

Upon their arraignment, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the Commission.

Also, the convicts were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit items recovered from them, including the sum of N16.3million domiciled in the new-generation banks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Dinosaur Experience’ Awaits Politicians Banking On Rigging In 2023 —Mike Igini, Ex-REC

Whenever the history of election in Nigeria, particularly in the Fourth Republic, is written, ample space will be devoted to the contributions of the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State…

VC Raises The Alarm As New Students Test Positive For Drugs

VICE Chancellor of Nigeria’s first Islamic faith-based university, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor Noah Yusuf, has advised the nation’s university vice-chancellors to screen prospective students on drug use before they mix and influence innocent ones…

Adebutu Opens Guber Campaign, Accuses Ogun Govt Of Plunging State Into Debt

THE Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu, has accused the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led All Progressives Congress (APC)…

APC Has Spoilt Christmas For Nigerians — Ayu





THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that a federal government under him as president…