Court reaffirms Omoaje as Action Alliance National Chairman

The leadership tussle rocking the Action Alliance (AA) may have finally been laid to rest as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Friday confirmed Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje as the authentic national chairman of the party.

The judgment delivered by Justice A.B Mohammed may have put an end to the claim by one Kenneth Udeze, who is said to have been expelled from the party, that he is the national chairman of the party.

Justice A B Mohammed who presided over the court held that Omoaje is the only authentic and recognized national chairman of the Action Alliance and should be given the recognition forthwith.

Recalled that two counsels had attempted to represent the AA in a case instituted by Hon Awoniyi Awolola Awofala the Governorship candidate of Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje leadership of the party against Dr Olufemi Adeyemi of Kenneth Obidiche Udeze faction of the party at an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

However, the Friday ruling of the Court of Appeal has given credence to the candidates presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Omoaje-led faction of the party.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had penultimate week ordered INEC to display the list of all the candidates presented to it by Omoaje at all levels.

With the ruling, Major Hamzat Al-Mustapha who is said to be the presidential candidate of the party and others seeking elective positions under the Kenneth Udeze-led faction may have their candidature forfeited.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed upheld the ruling of the Ogun State High Court which recognized Omoaje as the national chairman of the party.

The court held that the leadership of Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje is the only one recognized by the constitution of the party, as Kenneth Udeze had long been expelled from the party.

Besides, the court affirmed the suspension and subsequent expulsion of Udeze from the party.

Reacting to Friday’s judgment, the National Chairman of the AA, Hon Omoaje described the judgment as a landmark victory for the rule of law and democracy.

He warned members of the party and the general public not to have anything to do with Udeze on behalf of the party.

He said all the contestants seeking elective posts at different levels in the party, aside from the ones he submitted their names to INEC do so at their own peril.

