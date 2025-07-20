Court orders woman’s arrest over false child sexual abuse claim against ex-husband

A High Court sitting in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Rahmat Omolara Animashaun for allegedly fabricating claims of child sexual abuse against her ex-husband, Mr Adewale Olatunji.

Justice I.O. Harrison issued the order after Ms Animashaun failed to appear before the court on July 9, 2025, in connection with a criminal case (LD/25997C/25) filed by the Lagos State Government.

The warrant follows legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, which recommended her prosecution for offences including perjury, making false accusations, false statements to a public officer with intent, and attempting to pervert justice.

The offences violate Sections 86, 95, 96, and 97(3) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The case stems from a long-running custody dispute between Ms Animashaun and Mr Olatunji, who share custody of their two children. On October 16, 2022, Ms Animashaun alleged the children appeared pale and unwell after visiting their father, prompting her to take them to the Mirabel Centre for forensic examination, where initial findings reportedly suggested abuse.

However, subsequent medical tests at the Police Cottage Hospital were inconclusive, and doctors referred the children for specialist evaluation. The children were not presented for the follow-up until February 7, 2025 — more than two years later — when a comprehensive examination at the National Hospital, Abuja, found both children to be healthy.

Based on the full body of evidence, the DPP concluded that Ms Animashaun fabricated the allegations to incriminate her ex-husband and obstruct justice. The legal opinion cited multiple precedents, including Kayode Odukoya v. FRN (2023), Alhaji Moshood Aroyewun v. COP (2004), and Joseph Nwobike, SAN v. FRN (2019), to support the recommendation for prosecution.

“The conduct of the suspect was less than honest and honourable,” the DPP noted, stressing that delayed medical follow-ups, conflicting reports, and the absence of any abuse pointed to a deliberate attempt to mislead investigators and damage Mr Olatunji’s reputation.

