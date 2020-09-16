Court orders resident doctors to resume work immediately

The Abuja Vacation Judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Galadima, on Wednesday, granted an order of interim injunction directing the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to immediately cease its industrial action.

The court also ordered the doctors and to resume duties forthwith until the hearing and determination of the pending Motion on Notice which had already been fixed for October 8, 2020, for hearing.

Justice Galadima’s order followed an ex parte application filed by the applicant, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights and Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture through their counsel, Frank Tietie.

Frank Tietie, in the exparte motion, joined the National Association of Resident Doctors, Hon Minister of Health, Hon Minister of Labour and Productivity and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice as respondents.

The applicants had prayed for an interim order of the court directing the National Association of Resident Doctors, being a provider of the essential services of health necessary to the fundamental right to life, to immediately cease its strike action and resume duties forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein.

NARD embarked on the strike on September 7 to resolve issues bothering on group life insurance for doctors and other health care workers.

Part of their grievance was also payments of death-in-service benefit to next of kin/beneficiaries, universal implementation of the medical Residency Training Act in all federal and state hospitals.

NARD equally wanted the review of the hazard allowance of healthcare workers and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance.

